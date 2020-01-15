Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine raised Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.33 on Friday. Interface has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 629,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 221,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interface by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 201,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.