Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine raised Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.33 on Friday. Interface has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,408,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 629,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 221,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interface by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 201,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
