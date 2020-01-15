International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 684,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,044. The firm has a market cap of $829.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.34. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers.

