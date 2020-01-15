Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,389. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intevac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 938,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

