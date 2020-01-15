IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Position Reduced by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the quarter. IntriCon makes up approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.36% of IntriCon worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 273.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in IntriCon by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IntriCon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 89,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

