Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.33.

Intuit stock opened at $272.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

