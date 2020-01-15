Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRA)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.27, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

