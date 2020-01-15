Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

