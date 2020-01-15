Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.44, 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Cleantech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)
PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.
