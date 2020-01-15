Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.44, 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Cleantech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

