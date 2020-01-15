Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.01% of Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

