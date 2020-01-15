Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 1.8%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, approximately 5,931 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Oil Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 326,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $753,000.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

