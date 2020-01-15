Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.57 and last traded at $61.57, approximately 163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

Comments


