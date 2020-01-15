Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.66, 1,620 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

