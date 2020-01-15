Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10, approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

