Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $53.04, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4231 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,486,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter.

