Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $53.04, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4231 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,486,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit