Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.34, approximately 46,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,397,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.