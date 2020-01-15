Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46, approximately 3,017 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

