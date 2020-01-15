Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46, approximately 3,017 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit