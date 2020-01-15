Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.54, 2,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1776 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,047.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period.

