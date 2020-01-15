Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Jan 15th, 2020

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.71 and last traded at $77.71, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

