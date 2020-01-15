Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.51 and last traded at $134.87, approximately 21,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 38,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

