Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group owned about 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $33.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

