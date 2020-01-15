Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.26, approximately 7,138 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 23,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

