Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 349,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,029. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

