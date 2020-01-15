Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.