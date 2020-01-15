Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $326,000 Stock Position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.13% of Bel Fuse worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 76,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,332. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

