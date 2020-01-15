Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $565,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,989. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

