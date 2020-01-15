Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $949,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $433,181,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 46,037,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,716,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

