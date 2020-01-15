Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 1,600 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after buying an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centurylink by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 997,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,335. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

