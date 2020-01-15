Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 4,155,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,974. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

