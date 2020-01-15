Investors Purchase High Volume of Choice Hotels International Put Options (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,094 put options on the company. This is an increase of 716% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

CHH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.24. 4,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $105.32. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

