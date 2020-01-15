INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.92), approximately 14,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,889% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.38 ($1.95).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.77.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

