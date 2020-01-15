Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 810,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

