Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.64.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 810,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.
In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
