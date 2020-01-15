IoT Chain Hits Market Cap of $10.39 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

