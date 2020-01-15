iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52, approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

