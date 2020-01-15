iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,956 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4405 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.