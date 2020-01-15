iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.09

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 15410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

