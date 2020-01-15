iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

