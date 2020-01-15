iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$69.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,217,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174,051. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.