iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.08

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 590580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWL)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

