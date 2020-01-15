iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 336.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

