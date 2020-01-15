iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,253,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,539,000 after acquiring an additional 506,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,923,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 136,717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $157.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

