iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

