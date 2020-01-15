iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 128,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

