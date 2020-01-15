Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. 962,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
