Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. 962,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.