Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OLYMPUS CORP/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 314.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.