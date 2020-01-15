Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,466.25 ($45.60).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

JMAT stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,902 ($38.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,944.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,042.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Farrant purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($42.09) per share, with a total value of £384 ($505.13). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,106,400.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

