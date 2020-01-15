JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Trading 0.7% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.51, 14,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 122,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1988 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAX. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21,625.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 431,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 456.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 482.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

