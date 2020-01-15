JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:JPED) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:JPED) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4372 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Event Driven ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:JPED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Event Driven ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

