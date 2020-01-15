JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.85, approximately 4,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.