JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

