Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.